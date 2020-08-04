Loose tires coming off a tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 36 caused a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Jerry Graham, 72, of Hamilton, Missouri, died when the tires went across the median and struck his vehicle head-on, causing him to go off the road and down an embankment while traveling westbound just east of Cameron, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m.
Graham was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.