Despite the afterglow of newly minted trade agreements, Northwest Missouri corn producers still might be wise to prepare for any unforeseen changes in global relations.
That’s the clear message from a fresh address by a familiar voice at regional corn grower meetings. Dan Basse, an economist and president for Chicago-based AgResource Company, told nearly 100 corn growers that nothing is assured these days when it comes to U.S. foreign policy and their jobs to raise a good crop.
Basse’s advice had a telling effect on his listeners, including Dylan Rosier, a Mound City farmer who serves as a district board member for the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council. Rosier said the presentation and others on behalf of farmers are vital for those attending in order to achieve effective operations, appraising what could happen to markets if trade with China doesn’t turn out to favor agriculture producers.
“(Farmers) got some really good actual decision-making information, as far as marketing,” Rosier said. “And really how to handle some risks.”
While it’s impossible to predict the future, Basse’s role is still something akin to a soothsayer. He wants the farmers to have the ability to pivot in their actions along with fluidity on the international stage. It would just take “the stroke of a pen” to undo the U.S.-China pact, he said.
“You’ve got to understand what’s going on in the rest of the world,” Basse told the farmers. “We shouldn’t be out buying new tractors. ... But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think ahead. ... You’ve got to have exports.”
Even with the first phase of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China, the ability of nations such as Brazil and Argentina to become world leaders in corn should cause alarm, he added.
“The Brazilians and the Argentinians were selling everything they got,” said Basse, referring to the nations’ explosion in exports and resulting damage to U.S. trade.
And Basse said even though China is improving its stance in world agriculture, it is suffering the effects of a major swine disease that is decimating its herds and will need assistance beyond its borders. A recovery will take years, and the new agreement means the U.S. will benefit from selling its agricultural goods to a large nation undergoing shortages.
Along with pork, China also finds itself needing huge quantities of poultry and beef. According to Basse, a formidable change will occur when China, by default, will become the world’s largest economy in three years, followed by India and the U.S.
The World Bank is forecasting total population growth to slow to 1% by 2026, he added, with China’s births decreasing.
“You’re feeding more people every day,” he told the farmers of their mission, noting that a record national corn crop is possible this year.
Before the turn of the century, the U.S. had provided 70 percent of world corn exports, according to the USDA. Yet Basse said Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine combined now account for 57 percent of global corn.
Payments to farmers harmed by the higher tariffs in the trade war with China turned out to be a godsend for the agricultural economy, he said. Enrollment in the USDA’s Market Facilitation Program ended in December.
“It was a decent year to get money from the government,” Basse said.