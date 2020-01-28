A federal program has saved enough topsoil to fill 600 million dump trucks. Not bad, Richard Fordyce says, for a 35-year-old.
Fordyce, a native Northwest Missourian and administrator of the U.S. Farm Service Agency, testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday that the Conservation Reserve Program has kept 9 billion tons of dirt from erosion.
"The tens of millions of acres that farmers and ranchers have chosen to enroll under CRP since 1985 provide a variety of conservation and economic benefits," he said. "Currently, at 22 million acres, CRP is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the U.S."
The agency head made the statement at a hearing of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry. The session dealt with implementation of conservation programs included in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The hearing took place one month before this year's CRP enrollment deadline, Feb. 28. The program provides yearly rental payments to farmers and ranchers who reserve marginally productive land for the establishment of plant species that control soil erosion and develop wildlife habitat.
As of the 2018 legislation, the cap got raised to 27 million acres.
Fordyce, a fourth-generation farmer from Bethany, Missouri, leads an agency that supports agricultural production in more than 2,100 American counties.
Before taking the national post in May 2018, he served as state executive director of the agency. Fordyce had previously been director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Representatives questioned Fordyce and Matthew Lohr, chief of the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, about their outreach to producers about available programs.
Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who represents counties in the southwestern corner of Iowa, said farmers in her district cite financial uncertainty as a reason for not getting involved in the conservation programs.
"I've heard from too many farmers in my district who absolutely want to participate in certain practices, like cover crops, but they feel it's too expensive for them to get into," the Democratic lawmaker said. "They don't have the support they need to afford it, especially when our overall farm economy is really suffering."
Lohr responded, "The best thing that we can do, really, is to continue to tell the story and have farmers share their successes. Farmers listen to farmers."