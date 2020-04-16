Cole McCauley concedes having wasted some years in his life, prideful and arrogant times. So he doesn’t mind being the fellow now who looks on the bright side.
In no way does he minimize the impact of the coronavirus. Only, in these times of business-as-unusual, the lawyers and social workers he confers with do not come around so often. That leaves him more time to spend with the children he loves and protects and for whom he advocates.
“It’s nice to be able to spend more time playing and investing in the kids,” he said. “Eventually, we’ll get back to normal life, and I think I’ll take a little of that extra time I’ve spent with the kids and make sure I put more time in my normal schedule.”
He adds, “It’s been a blessing in the middle of this terrible pandemic.”
These children reside at Casa de Mi Padre (“House of My Father”), an orphanage and child rescue ministry in the mountains northwest of Guatemala City. Cole and his wife, Sarah, both from the St. Joseph area, have done this missionary work in Central America for several years.
The children at the facility, in the southern part of Santa Cruz del Quiche, have been traumatized by neglect and abuse. The McCauleys help in the effort to give them a new chance in life.
And while typical days have their challenges in trying to restore these young people, the global outbreak of a deadly virus adds a new level of anxiety, even more than a mile above sea level in western Guatemala.
“I think the very first week, there was a little, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’” Cole McCauley said in a Skype interview from Casa de Mi Padre. “You can see the kids like, this is kind of scary, is it going to come here?”
He praised the Guatemalan government and its Ministry of Health for keeping the nation informed about the outbreak and about precautions needed. As of Wednesday, the nation had reported 180 cases and five deaths from COVID-19.
Most of the testing has gone on in urban areas, McCauley said. “The rest of the country doesn’t have the resources to be able to check people out,” he added. “A lot of people don’t go to doctors because they just don’t have the money.”
Food and other goods have been in ample supply in his Guatemalan town, though some store shelves (like in other countries) initially got cleared. McCauley said he and others have avoided the open market in town because many patrons don’t wear masks or have an understanding of conditions.
A general curfew there has been enacted from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m., and this has caused a change in shifts at the orphanage, with 24 hours on and 24 hours off.
“It’s a little more challenging,” Cole said of getting home to see Sarah and their two children, “but we do it with joy, and we see so many good things go on with these kids.”
Being apart from their loved ones in Northwest Missouri also has been difficult, he said. Even in the poorest parts of the country, though, the internet allows for contact with the folks back home.
“We’re right where we should be,” McCauley said. “There’s no doubt because of the clear calling that God’s given us.”