Fans excited as Chiefs players start to arrive for camp

The reigning Super Bowl champions are making their way to St. Joseph as the start of training camp approaches, and local Chiefs fans are more than ready for open practices to begin.
Missouri Western State University has hosted Chiefs Training Camp since 2010, and it has given local Chiefs fans a chance to see their favorite players in a more intimate setting.
Chiefs fan Foster Scheerer said his attempts to attend training camp over the last two years haven’t worked out, so he wants to attend this year before moving out of town next year.
“I’ve never been really close to, like, seeing the Chiefs, and just like, you know, any time on TV, they’re just like these huge guys,” he said. “So, I guess I’m just excited to see these legends just up close and personal.”
Scheerer is enthusiastic about the role St. Joseph plays in helping to prepare the Chiefs for the season.
“A lot of people in St. Joe, I feel like, are huge, huge fans of the Chiefs even before they went on to have so much success,” he said. “So it is an exciting, exciting time.”
The Chiefs postseason success has generated even more excitement as training camp approaches for Austin Clark, another Chiefs fan.
“It’s good to see them getting popular. You know, more fans, the better we play,” he said. “More people pop in, you know, it gets bigger and more money. A better show.”
The Chiefs have many popular players, such as defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco and tight end Travis Kelce. However, when asked who he’d like to meet the most, Clark picked the man at the helm of one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.
“Money man, Pat. What do you mean?” he laughed.
Chiefs Training Camp runs from July 23 through Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.