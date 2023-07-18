Fans excited as Chiefs players start to arrive for camp
Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of training camp on Tuesday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are making their way to St. Joseph as the start of training camp approaches, and local Chiefs fans are more than ready for open practices to begin.

Missouri Western State University has hosted Chiefs Training Camp since 2010, and it has given local Chiefs fans a chance to see their favorite players in a more intimate setting.

