St. Joseph could look a lot less red this summer.
It has been suspected for several weeks now that the Chiefs will most likely not be back in St. Joseph for this year’s training camp for the first time in a decade.
The Chiefs have not made an official announcement, but it is expected soon as the training camp start time draws near. This comes after the NFL told teams that they should stay at their own facilities for camp because of the coronavirus.
The Super Bowl champions would bring in tourists from far and wide to see the preparation before the season starts. St. Joseph locals have become accustomed to having a rise in activity during the warmer months. Some locals say people will not be happy.
“I feel like people here would be upset about it and everything,” Christopher Ordaz, a St. Joseph resident said.
“A lot of people are going to be upset about it,” Ashlea Watt, another resident said. “Everyone comes here, a lot of tourists travel here to stay here in St. Joe and get a hotel to see the Chiefs players. It is sad for my 1-year-old.”
For the last decade it has been expected of the Chiefs to bring a wave of attention, tourism and business to this corner of Missouri.
Kristi Bailey with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said local officials have not been told yet that the team will not be in St. Joseph for camp this year. There would obviously be no Red Rally at Felix Street Square if camp is cancelled and it would hurt local businesses she said.
Restaurants and retail thrive in town when people who don’t travel through Northwest Missouri come to see the team. After mandatory lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, camp would have been a welcome economic boost to the area. But people’s health also should be considered, fans said.
“You have to do what is best for everyone for safety and health,” Watt said.
When the decision becomes official, it will be known by Mosaic Life Care and Missouri Western State University first. Word is expected in the next few weeks.