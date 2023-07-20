Chiefs Training Camp

Training camp opens to the public on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Sunday, July 23. Camp will run locally until Aug. 17.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

With Chiefs Training Camp opening to the public Sunday, camp officials are working hard to ensure fans have the best experience possible.

Missouri Western State University Athletics Director Andy Carter said this year’s camp will see marginal changes, including new seating. The biggest hope, however, is for fans to have a trouble-free experience from the time they arrive until they leave.

