With Chiefs Training Camp opening to the public Sunday, camp officials are working hard to ensure fans have the best experience possible.
Missouri Western State University Athletics Director Andy Carter said this year’s camp will see marginal changes, including new seating. The biggest hope, however, is for fans to have a trouble-free experience from the time they arrive until they leave.
“It’s another year with our staff knowing exactly how to manage crowd control, getting people in, getting people out,” Carter said. “Our goal is that we’re not the story. That experience is the story. From parking to concessions, engagement, being close up and watch practice ... that people go away with, ‘Yeah, that was easy.’”
Officials have set camp pillars, or standards, to ensure fans enjoy their time at training camp, even when large crowds can pose challenges to certain activities.
“(The first pillar is) we don’t want to hold anybody back for an admission price to get in. The other pillar is once they’re in, we want to make sure that they actually get the experience they came for. If we just open every day up to whoever shows up, it’s a little more difficult to then have that experience up close experience,” Carter said.
The majority of training camp practices will be free to fans, but on July 23, 29 and Aug. 5, there will be an admission fee of $5. Parking passes are also $5.
July 24 and Aug. 9 camp dates will be open for season-ticket holders only.
Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice for a maximum of three separate practices, according to the Chiefs website. However, paid practice dates do not fall under these limits.
Tickets and passes can be reserved through the Chiefs website. Fans must show these in order to get into camp.
For those who want to bring a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at training camp, just like for home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Carter said hosting the world champions is very exciting and hopes that next year at this time, the team will be celebrating another Super Bowl win.
“We’re (Missouri Western) really close partners with them. There’s a co-brand there that’s very valuable to us,” Carter said. “It’s a tough league (the NFL), you notice that most games come down to the final minutes and sometimes you get it done. It’s about it’s really about how you finish in the postseason area and they’ve got a formula they like. They’re fun to watch.”
Training camp will run from July 23 until Aug. 17. All practices will lead to the creation of the 53-man roster and the Chiefs opening game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.
