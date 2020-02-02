At all points of the compass on Sunday, St. Joseph was a massive sea of red, with football fans commingling at their favorite hot spots to cheer on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
One of the preferred locations was River Bluff Brewing, for the first time hosting such an event on behalf of longtime fans and patrons. Besides its regular lineup of craft brews, the establishment worked with nearby Huckleberry restaurant to dish up some tasty nachos and tacos.
Five TVs and a projection unit were ablaze with Chiefs coverage and the game itself at the brewery, said Justin Alvarez, a bartender at River Bluff.
"We've been thinking about it for the last few weeks," Alvarez said of the business's plans for its special football party. "We have a close relationship all the time," he added, referring to Huckleberry. "It's hard to get a new football crowd in this town."
He estimated the bar served a crowd of 70 patrons on the evening.
Those who attended showed their appreciation for the setup, simultaneously expressing a tremendous amount of excitement for the game.
"I really enjoy the atmosphere," said Jeff Waggoner of St. Joseph, labeling himself a devoted Chiefs fan with the onset of the Patrick Mahomes era. "Really what makes the Chiefs so good is the fans. Everyone's a big family."
St. Joseph residents Val Steele and Tana Lance shared a table and fond thoughts about the Chiefs' chances to win.
"I love watching Mahomes," said Lance. She also voiced favoritism for Travis Kelce and an "all-around awesome team."
Danny Scharplaz of Dearborn, Missouri, said the experience caused him to reminisce about the Kansas City Royals' successful run into a World Series championship in 2015. Scharplaz said the team's journey made him "happy."
As the first half wound down, fans at the brewery continually erupted with applause, cheers and yells for each of the Chiefs' key plays.