In 1970, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV against the Vikings. It took another 50 years for the team to claim that invaluable ring.
But in 2020, the Chiefs won their prize and did it again in 2023 at Super Bowl LVII. Some may say this is because of Mahomes, but could it be the unwavering support spanning over half a century from dedicated fans?
If the turnout for Chiefs training camp and Red Rally are any indication of the sheer amount of support the Chiefs have, then maybe the fans do have something to do with their recent success.
“We’re loyal to the soil,” Chiefs fan Adam Hallum said. “I think it’s like a midwestern thing. I think we all look at each other as family and I think that moves through the whole community, you know, just a sense of ownership. We’re really proud of all of our teams, from the Royals to the Chiefs to even the sporting teams.”
This community may be tight-knit but it’s not small by any means. In the 2023 Super Bowl celebration, an estimated one million fans lined the streets outside of Union Station. Nearly double the population of Kansas City, this crowd wanted to celebrate their team’s victory, hard work and integrity.
“It’s a quality team. We play fair. We don’t cheat ... we’re a solid team,” Chiefs fan Aly Reed-Black said. “They play their best. They do their best. It’s created a fan base that is loyal to them, you know? And even when we’re on our downtime, even when we’re not doing well...we’re just a quality team and a good team and a fun team.”
Regardless of the 50 year break between super bowl wins, Chiefs fans stayed loyal to their teams, ignoring insults and mockeries over the years. Perhaps they knew it was only a matter of time before their dedication would prove worthy.
“It’s just a love for the team,” Chiefs fan Micah Baggett said. “I feel like, for the city, we go hand in hand. We’ve been through the hard times...You feel it in your blood the whole season, even in the winter. Even in the summer when you’re not playing.”
The Chiefs’ two Super Bowl winnings in the past three years has not only justified current fans and their dedication to the team, but also created a new fan base that stretches across the country.
Super Bowl LIV and LVII instilled a confidence in fans that can not be shaken. Kansas City and the Chiefs are ready for another great season and another Super Bowl victory.
“All I can say is we’ve got another one coming and another one after another,” Baggett said. “And then we’ll probably take a break, let somebody else win, and then we’ll win another one. That’s about it.”
