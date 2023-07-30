In 1970, the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV against the Vikings. It took another 50 years for the team to claim that invaluable ring.

But in 2020, the Chiefs won their prize and did it again in 2023 at Super Bowl LVII. Some may say this is because of Mahomes, but could it be the unwavering support spanning over half a century from dedicated fans?

