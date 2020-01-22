A family is suing the manufacturer of a wood chipper after their father fell into the machine and was killed.
Joshua Hill was employed at American Walnut Co. on March 12, 2018. He was working with a XR430 Hog Wood Chipper known as “the Hog,” and he went missing.
The Hog was made of many steel hammers and grate and saw blades meant to rapidly pulverize wood product. As the operator, Hill was supposed to be stationed in a small shed above the machine where wood pieces were fed into an opening in the machine.
Around 5 p.m. on March 12, 2018, coworkers of Hill discovered the machine running but could not find Hill. The Hog was turned off while employees looked for Hill. Eventually, evidence of Hill’s demise was found among the wood chips in the machine.
Through a court-appointed conservator, Hill’s minor children are suing the manufacturer of the Hog, Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., for the loss of their father.
The petition states that the manufacturer did not have any built-in safety features, automatic shut-off, an emergency stop button or rope, guards, flaps or other methods to protect operators of the wood chipper. It also alleges that no warning signs or instructions were provided with the machine.
The children allege that because of the negligence of the manufacturer, they have lost their father’s support, companionship, society, instruction, guidance, counsel, care and more.