A family from Elwood, Kansas, was shocked on Monday, when the roadside memorial they had created in honor of their daughter was taken down in a matter of hours.
Danielle Grable was killed on Sept. 23, 2019, in what was believed to be a drunken-driving incident. Shortly after the incident, Grable’s family and friends placed a bright pink bow around the tree that the car had struck, in honor of the 36-year-old woman’s favorite color, along with flowers and photos.
On Monday, Grable’s mother went to the memorial at Sixth Avenue and Lovers Lane, and after leaving for a few hours to get fresh flowers, she discovered that all the items that had been placed near the tree had been removed.
The family called the city to see if they had violated any ordinances, but the city said they were not the ones to dispose of all the mementos.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of the city’s streets department, said there are some regulations on the books about roadside memorials, but the city tries to give families time to mourn.
“Technically, you're supposed to get a permit anytime you're in the right of way,” Schneider said. “We kind of take the situation into consideration with memorials and we allow them. We don't give anybody too much of a hard time about them as long as they're safe.”
Schneider said things like objects blocking the sight line of traffic, overflowing into the roadway or containing items that could cause significant damage if a vehicle were to hit them, are things the streets department looks for. Schneider said the memorial on Love’s Lane did not raise any such concerns.
“Having seen it, I didn't see that it was going to block anybody’s sight line,” Schneider said. “It wasn’t anything solid that might damage a vehicle or hurt somebody.”
After confirming that the city had not taken down the memorial, Grable’s friend Tiffanie Hecker went to social media to figure out who took the items and why.
“I am very sorry if someone thinks this is an eyesore to them, but we still go here to grieve and to do whatever we need to,” Hecker posted on Facebook. “There were pictures and wreaths we would greatly like back and not discarded in your trash.”
In two days, the post was shared several times by those in the community sympathizing with the family. Some in the area commented that they had seen an older couple removing the items on Monday, saying they could possibly be homeowners in the area.
While there were some who took the side of the family, others said they thought it was time to take the memorial down and that it was making the neighborhood look bad.
“It’s not cold that property owners have the right to remove things from their property left by others,” one user commented. “It’s OK to disrespect someone else’s property in the name of grief? I am sorry for everyone who has lost a loved one, but memorials on other people’s property isn’t the way to grieve.”
According to Schneider, it’s a gray area as to whether or not the property is owned by a homeowner or the city.
“Property owners are required to mow it, that sort of thing, and maintain it all the way up to the curb and gutter,” Schneider said. “But having said that, there's also restrictions on what can be placed there and what can go on there. So it's kind of a gray area.”
The News-Press NOW reached out to the Lovers Lane Association to see if any complaints had been filed about the memorial, but they did not respond as of late Thursday.
Hecker said she just wants to get the items back for the family, and hopes whoever took them will contact her through Facebook or give her a call at 816-344-6398.