There's been a concern in the community after the body of a woman was found on a rural road in Buchanan County early last week.
Last Tuesday a Missouri Department of Transportation worker was traveling down Vincent Road, when he found something alarming.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said, "(When he) got to this area, looked over and saw a large bag in the ditch, felt it was suspicious. stopped, got out, check it, thought there might be a body inside the bag. (He) contacted the sheriff's office. We had deputies respond (and) they found our victim deceased in the bag," said Puett.
Ariel Starcher was from Independence, Missouri, and leaves behind a loving family, two young daughters and friends. Her brother shared how she was as a person.
"She really loved her kids and she tried so hard to give them the best life she could," an emotional Daniel Starcher said. "Ariel was a great person, she tried hard to do great things. She wanted to do tattoos. She was an amazing artist, like she's a really, really great artist and she had a great smile."
Her childhood friend Nicole Juarez talked about Ariel Starcher and her friendship.
"She always wanted to fit in and be a part of everything and never be left out. I'd be with the older kids and then she's like, right there on the side of the car, like, 'Hey, let me in.' She wasn't a quiet person at all," Juarez said. "Even when she was talking across the room, you could hear her and you're like, 'Hey, chill,' and she's like, 'Nah, that's just me' like she's just happy, peppy, loud, outgoing."
It's barely been a week since Ariel Starcher was found and family and friends are trying to wrap their minds around what happened.
"I don't know how somebody could do something like this. ... I could just imagine how scared she was," Juarez said.
The family is holding a lantern-lighting memorial for Arial at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Sheffield Park in Kansas City, Missouri, where they will be selling the lanterns to pay for funeral and other expenses.
They also have a GoFundMe page titled "Funeral for Ariel."
"If you know anything at all, please. I mean, even if you just had a mutual friend of Ariel in St. Joseph, just anything at all, please contact me or my sister. Even the detectives -- you don't even have to contact us -- tell the detectives," Daniel Starcher pleaded.
If you have any information you can reach the investigation division in Buchanan County at 816-236-8845 or the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS.