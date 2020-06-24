The family of a man shot by a St. Joseph police officer in 2017 is looking to reopen his case.
Jason Fanning's family gathered outside City Hall Wednesday to protest for a reexamination of the case. His sister, Heather Nordin, said it's been a long time for the family and they have yet to be able to heal.
“We want justice. My brother was taken away from us three-and-a-half years ago,” she said.
“We want him to go to jail, we want him arrested,” she said of the officer who shot her brother.
Jason Fanning was shot through the windshield of his car by St. Joseph Police Officer Justin Bever when he was approached in February 2017 near 20th and Charles streets. Fanning's car rolled backwards and was seen in a dash camera video crashing into an officer's car. An unarmed Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department reserve officer who was not on duty was with Bever and had stepped out of his patrol car. Bever contended he shot at Fanning thinking the man was attempting to back into that person.
Mayor Bill McMurray met with those who showed up to protest Wednesday morning.
“We met for about 45 minutes. The least I could do is listen and lend a sympathetic ear,” McMurray said.
The family was happy to have the conversation and hopes it doesn't end there.
"I’m glad he took the time to listen, let us tell him the situation. Maybe we can get somewhere,” Nordin said.
After the meeting, McMurray called the prosecutor to discuss the information the family brought him.
“They want to talk to the prosecutor, and he called me back and agreed to meet with Mrs. Fanning and discuss the case," McMurray said.
The family accepted a settlement in 2018 from Bever and his insurance company of $450,000. With officer-involved shootings in the spotlight, the family is hoping more can be done, Fanning's sister said.
“It makes me sick, it's happening all over and they’re getting away with it," she said. "They think because they have a badge they can get away with it, and it's not OK."