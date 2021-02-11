Aiden Sarnowski's family sat by his side Thursday, while doctors and machines worked to keep him as comfortable as possible.
When Aiden, a local six year old, was first diagnosed with a terminal cancer, they were able to buy some time. But, for the past week, his health has been declining quickly.
Aiden has been battling rhabdomyosarcoma for over two years. Late last week, Aiden was taken to Children's Mercy in Kansas City and hasn't left since.
“It’s a little rough, it’s been touch and go, his heart rates a little high, his blood pressure is a little high,” Aiden's father, Aaron Sarnowski said.
During Christmas this year, Aiden was surprised by law enforcement and Christmas Elves with presents stacked around his whole front porch.
Aiden loves Christmas, and the Grinch is a favorite. Aaron said they have been able to incorporate Aiden's favorite things as they created end-of-life moments.
"We also did a handprint that they’re going to do some artwork with, turn it into the Grinch — just a lot of little memory things for us all. Right now it’s just about making memories and getting through this last little push,” Aaron said.
Aaron said things took a turn when Aiden began having seizures a few weeks back. Then, Wednesday night Aiden's family realized that after a two-year fight, Aiden had become too weak.
"He’s essentially partially in a coma right now. So he’s just kind of there but he’s not there. He still shows a lot of signs of life ... but it’s little signs," Aaron said.
Aiden's grandmother, Saundra Sarnowski, started a GoFundMe page a little while back to buy a UTV for Aiden to enjoy for a few months. Now, the fund will be used for final expenses to honor Aiden's memory.
“At this end-of-life situation, we had a GoFundMe account that would provide a good toy he could have a few months with but now it’s probably going to be a more of, take-care-of-the-family final expense kind of thing," Saundra said.
Aiden's Battle Squad, a Facebook page, is where the family has posted updates as well as a link to the GoFundMe page. The family has been asking for prayers.