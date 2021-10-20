Family of child abuse victim reflects on his life

St. Joseph 10-year-old Gage Belding was killed in a child abuse case nearly a year ago.
Eleven months later, his family is still learning to cope with the tragedy.
His mother, Sara Michels, visits Gage's grave regularly.
"I go see Gage every morning, just because I feel like it shouldn't, like, he should still be here," she said. "We have done a balloon release for his birthday to remember him, and just every day (we) remember him for the great kid that he was."
Honoring Gage's memory every day has brought the family closer together, Michels said.
Along with navigating life after the tragedy, the family is working closely with Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
Sharing Gage's story is an important way to promote awareness, his father, William Belding, said.
"What we're trying to do is get some community involvement, get some information out to the community that has to do with child abuse awareness," he said. "Our situation is something that ... the story needs to be told, to be a voice. Keep Gage's voice going."
Using the circumstances to advocate for open conversations is one of the ways Gage's life can keep impacting others, Belding said. One of the best things parents can do is give their children a way to talk about their struggles, he said.
"I think the biggest thing is having a voice," he said. "Talking with your children, being interactive with your children, those are some ways that you can engage your kids. Just like (how) what we're trying to do here is to find a positive outsource for Gage's voice. I think it's important that families focus on the family time."
Providing children opportunities for communication is not only a way to strengthen family relationships, but also to notice behavioral shifts. Keeping an eye out for inconsistencies or sudden changes can clue parents in that something might be amiss, Michels said.
"Look for just your kid's demeanor just changing more than what they would normally be," she said. "Just see if they're acting any differently, (like) more quiet."
The family took time to mourn the loss and discuss their own struggles dealing with the tragedy Tuesday during a memorial service at First Baptist Church in Savannah, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.