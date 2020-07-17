A local family is making the most of their daughter's first birthday by having fun and also finding a way to give back.
"In their world of craziness right now, we thought let's do some food for people and animals," said St. Joseph resident Hallie Barnett. "We decided to do a drive-by birthday and collect items for two shelters."
Layne, Barnett's daughter, sparked the idea for drive-through birthday party with her love of animals.
"Half of the items will go toward the no-kill shelter in Kansas City where we got our cat," Barnett said.
Some of the pet supplies needed are canned food, litter, blankets, heartworm medication, bags for cleaning up after dogs and treats.
The animal shelters also need latex gloves, hand sanitizer and disposable surgical masks with current COVID-19 conditions.
"I will also have pre-wrapped cookies," Barnett said. "That way when they drop something off, they get something in return."
The event will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26. For more details on location of drop off or a full list of items needed you can call or text 816-387-7513. The shelter is also taking donations directly.
"The plan will be to drop whatever items we receive off that following week," Barnett said.