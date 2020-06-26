Local gun safety instructors are holding a safety and shooting skills class for families this summer.
Even though this is an annual class, this year’s event has brought renewed importance for gun safety for all ages.
Toward the beginning of the pandemic when there was a lot of uncertainty and fear, there was a spike in gun sales, meaning not everyone may have the proper training to operate a firearm.
“Everybody who can own a gun should own a gun, and we just want everyone to be safe while doing that,” Sarah Davis, who is a family safety expert with the Midwest Best Handgun Instructors, said.
The event is open to anyone, no matter the skill level, but is geared to be more to educating families with children.
“This class that we’re putting on is for families with children ages 5 and up. We’ll talk to the parents about safe gun storage and the things that adults are more concerned with,” Davis said. “We’ll have a lot of fun with the kids, talking about how to safely be around guns and what to do.”
The class will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the New Harvest Church in Agency, Missouri.
Eye and hearing protection along with guns and ammunition will be provided or participants can bring their own firearms, which will be checked at the door.
“All the instructors with our organization are certified through the NRA (National Rifle Association) and we’re on an instructor list with the local Buchanan County sheriff, so everyone has had appropriate safety and training,” Davis said.
Though they have held various gun safety events throughout the years, this class will be their 25th special event and their third summer offering the family safety class.
When asked what should be kept in mind about classes such as this one, Davis said, “Even if they don’t have a gun in their house, there might be a gun in grandpa’s house, there might be a gun in a neighbor’s house or a friend’s house. Even if you do not own a gun, it is important for your child to know how to act and react when they come across one.”
Those interested in attending must register by contacting the instructors through their Facebook page at Midwest Best Handgun Instructors.