According to the National Eating Disorder Association, about 30 million people in the United States suffer from an eating disorder.
Worldwide, the figure is more like 70 million people who suffer from bulimia, anorexia or binge eating.
Aware of these statistics, Family Guidance Center recently began offering eating disorder treatment services.
Brooke Thouveot, psychiatric mental health practitioner, and registered dietitian Elli Kingsley provide the services through therapy and meal planning.
“Eating disorders are pretty unique as far as mental health problems. They have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness,” Thouveot said.
The most common eating disorder is binge-eating disorder, Thouveot added.
Binge eating is similar to bulimia, with the difference being the binge eater doesn’t use compensatory behavior such as regurgitating the food later.
“You can be normal weight and have binge-eating disorder, and you can be overweight and not have binge-eating disorder, so it really requires careful screening from a provider,” Thouveot said.
Kingsley said her role as dietitian is to help anyone struggling with an eating disorder find a healthy relationship with food.
“One of my goals is to start people on a meal plan,” Kingsley said. “I want to start them on a very scheduled meal plan so they can start to listen to their bodies and their hunger and fullness cues.”
People typically think eating disorders occur only in teen and young adults.
Thouveot said eating disorders can affect any age and any gender.
“I’ve treated many people who maybe didn’t develop their eating disorder until they were 50 years old or older,” she said.
For more information on eating disorders or to make an appointment, call Family Guidance at 816-364-1501 or visit their offices at 724 N. 22nd St.