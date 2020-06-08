A local family has decided they want to help their community during these difficult times.
A little over a week ago, the Casey family decided to set up a table at their house that would be open to the public. The idea came after Adrienne Casey had a realization that broke her heart. Casey had found an apple in her house that was rotting on one side. Deciding to get rid of it, she threw the apple into her yard for animals to eat. The next morning, she found the apple sitting on her porch, fhalf-eaten around the rotted portion. She said she could tell from the bites that it was eaten by a human. After seeing that someone would eat an apple that wasn’t in the best condition, she realized just how much people are struggling right now.
Casey then went to her family and told them she wanted to do something to help her community. The family all jumped in and started discussing ways to help. It was then decided that they would set a table out on their front porch full of canned foods. Their hope was that if someone needed an item and saw it, they would take it.
Casey said that by having the table she feels that the community can get a little extra help that they may not want to ask for.
“I just think that it shows that people care,” Casey said. “In this world right now, a lot of people think that people don’t care about them, for whatever reason. I just think this shows that people do care.”
Over the week, the family has received several donations in food, diapers and money, among other things.w All items sit on the porch and are available first come, first served. The table is set up every morning at 8 a.m. by Casey and her husband. It remains open all day until 10 p.m., when the family cleans it up and stores it for the next day.
Erin Couldry is one of Casey’s daughters who has been helping with the table. Couldry said that she was glad they set up the table because they like knowing they can help others through these unprecedented times.
“I think everybody’s struggling right now,” Couldry said. “These are crazy times that we’re living in, and I think people right now just need a little bit of extra help and people are also looking for ways to help.”
The table is located on the front porch at 1111 S. 15th St. in St. Joseph. For those interested in visiting the table or donating to help, they can either visit the table or contact the family on Facebook.