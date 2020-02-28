The family for a man who alleged he was abused in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail confronted the jail's oversight board on Friday.
It's the first time the family of James LaRue, the man who said he was abused, met in person with the board following an investigation into the matter.
After a News-Press NOW report, a jail guard was fired.
"They were not there to listen to my concerns. I was invited to pacify me. I don't feel like it pacified me," Sarah LaRue, James mother, said. "I feel like if anything, it caused more concern."
One of the board members, Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra, opened the meeting by reading a statement prepared by the board's counsel.
"We will make no comment with respect to the matter and the threatened litigation," he said.
The other members of the board, Daviess County President Commissioner Jim Ruse, DeKalb County Presiding Commissioner Kyle Carroll and DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, all declined an interview after the open meeting through Becerra.
It was Clark who confirmed an investigation into the allegations had been launched in emails obtained by News-Press NOW.
He later confirmed Guard Keven Jaques was fired following the investigation, and that video and all other evidence of the allegations had been turned over to the Daviess County Prosecutor.
That evidence has since been turned over to a special prosecutor in Livingston County.
No charges have been filed against Jaques.
"We have had issues in the past with the jail and I will never let it get to the way it used to be ever again," Clark said in one email to LaRue.
Board members questioned the veracity of James LaRue's claims at points during the nearly hourlong meeting.
Edmond Howard, the director of the jail, said, "Everything is recorded (in the jail)" when questioned by Sarah LaRue.
Tim Carter, another jail official, said, "I'm not going to answer that," when asked by Sarah LaRue if investigations into complaints are launched "immediately" after receiving them.
Clark asked where Sarah Larue, who was joined by other family members at the meeting, was getting her information from besides from James. He also asked whether James had always been truthful with her.
Sarah LaRue said she could not disclose her sources because they're current detainees at the jail in fear of retaliation.
Allegations of abuse first surfaced after James LaRue said he was put on suicide watch, had his clothes removed and withheld, and was then pepper sprayed by a "party can," a type of device usually reserved for crowd control.
He also alleged that he was not allowed to rinse off the pepper spray and was not given medical attention for 48 hours.
“(They sprayed pepper spray) all over his face and his entire body. And they would not rinse him off until he stopped ‘crying like a little (expletive)’ is what he said,” Sarah LaRue told News-Press NOW in a previous interview.
Clark has maintained that James LaRue took his clothes off on his own accord, and that he was given proper medical treatment.
"In our facility what we use is what's called a stab vest," Howard told Sarah LaRue at the meeting, about procedure when detainees are on suicide watch. "Which is a material that cannot be torn apart and they're given a gown and a blanket."
Sarah LaRue said her family was preparing to file a lawsuit against the jail.
Board members said they would take the issue under advisement, and "probably" announce changes, if any, at their next meeting in a month.
Clark said the jail would try and make information on how to file complaints more readily available, after Sarah LaRue said she could not find such information on the jail's website and was told filing a complaint wasn't possible by jail guards.
James LaRue has entered two guilty pleas recently, one for misdemeanor assault and one for felony for escape while under arrest.