A celebration of life event was held Saturday to honor the life of Melissa Chapman.
Chapman was reported missing on Aug. 23. Three weeks later her body was discovered north of Worth County, where she is from.
Sherry Hinton, one of Melissa Chapman’s best friends, spent the day at the celebration of life and reminisced about memories of Chapman.
Hinton and a few of Chapmans old friends stayed up late Friday night setting up for the celebration of life. Those decorations included everything pink — and sparkles everywhere. They even had a disco ball over the skate rink going.
“She loved pink and she loved everything bling bling,” Hinton said. “This isn’t a funeral or a memorial. It’s celebration of her life. We all feel like of course we got cheated because she was taken from us way too soon. But we all wanna come and celebrate her and we’re throwing a true Melissa style party.”
Hinton said it has been a long process trying to heal. And after five tough weeks, she’s doing anything to help grieving family members of Chapman.
“We’re trying to heal we’re trying to heal for the boys and for Jerry. Today we just all come together and we honor her and we support her family. We’re going to take care of them,” Hinton said.
Much of the day was spent reminiscing. As many tears came, so did laughs. Hinton said this is the way Chapman would have had it also.
“Everything was funny to her. She made a joke of everything. She made everybody smile around her,” Hinton said.
On Saturday, she was using support from the community in Grant City to keep strong and to make the best of Chapmans memory.
“Small towns are the best, so small town strong. Definitely they’ve come together,” Hinton said.
Hinton created a Facebook group, Honoring Melissa Chapman, to share stories and keep up with court dates.
On Sept. 18, the Worth County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jeremiah Searles in the murder of Chapman.
Hinton wants everyone to remember to check on their friends and be there for each other.