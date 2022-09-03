Members of the Lake Contrary Association are continuing efforts to revitalize the lake.
Community members gathered this morning to host a car show fundraiser in hopes of raising enough money to get a new pump for maintaining water level in the lake.
President of Lake Contrary Development, Ethel Catron, says the Lake Association wanted residents to enjoy themselves at the lake just as people did years ago.
“We’ve got so much happening out here today,” she said. “We’ve got food, we’re selling t-shirts, and holding raffles with an opportunity to win a big cash prize. The turnout is great. People are having a fun time and that is what we wanted to see.”
Catron says the lake has small issues that can be easily fixed with the right amount of funds.
“It hardly looks like a lake because the water level is so low” she said. “Even just getting enough money for one pump will help maintain its current water level and keep oxygen in it.”
Lake Contrary is just outside of St. Joseph city limits which has generated conflict with the city of St. Joseph deciding if they want to help with funding.
“Why should we have to go an hour south to Smithville when we have resources here?” she said. "We would like for the city to help fund the lake but, for now the association will continue to make efforts independently through events like today.”
Lake Contrary is known for being a popular lake where local residents would gather on the weekends for family fun, picnics, and water activities.
“This place holds a lot of history,” she said. “In the early 20th century, the Lotus Club was built at Lake Contrary which had a ballroom, casino, a boat house – all kinds of things for people to enjoy. Despite the Club closing down the lake itself was still popular for family gatherings and we want that to continue.”
Catron says the County is currently working with the Corps of Engineers in efforts to get the lake expanded.
