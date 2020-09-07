Many businesses wrapped up their summer hours on Labor Day, including Joe Town Mini Golf and Speedway.
Families were out enjoying time together during the last long summer weekend before fall hours and weather hit.
This summer has looked different from previous years for many businesses due to the pandemic, however, it didn't hit Joe Town too hard.
"This summer has been good even with COVID, we're probably down 10 or 15% from last year, but what hits us most is the rain, on a rainy day it kind of slows down the momentum, but then we pick back up after the rain stops," Joe Lane, owner of Joe Town Mini Golf and Speedway, said.
Over the holiday weekend, Lane said they have seen people come from all over the region including Maysville, Cameron, Chillicothe and Atchison to name a few.
"It's good, a family place to have lots of fun and obviously anyone of any age can get out here and make the most of a holiday weekend," Kelsey Rosenauer, who was out golfing with family, said.
Even though the summer is coming to a close, the fun will continue as the fall season moves in.
"Fall hours start tomorrow, Tuesday. We open it for Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m and then on the weekends, it's normal hours except we close at 10 instead of 11," Lane said.
The golf course will be open until mid-October while the go-kart track will stay open until the first week of November.
"We've enjoyed seeing everyone this season overall, given the terms, it's been a successful season and we love everyone that comes out and has a great time," Lane said.