Families lined the streets dressed in red, white and blue in the downtown streets of Cameron, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Independence Day.
While festivities around the country were shut down due to COVID-19, Cameron moved forward with the 2020 Freedom Festival, which included a baby show, concert, fireworks display, parade and other activities throughout the weekend.
For the families in attendance, spirits were high as they watched floats and grabbed candy that was thrown into the crowd.
For 11-year-old Dominic Otto, this was his first Freedom Festival Parade and he was happy to spend the time with his cousins as he just moved in to Cameron this year. Otto enjoyed the different unique floats and mobile displays during the parade.
"It's (the parade) -- really awesome," Otto said. "There was a lot of fire trucks and a lot of really cool stuff like mobile Porta Potty."
For some families it was a chance to come and visit relatives and experience a "true small town" parade, as 10-year-old Colorado resident Truly Cooper said.
"The parades are bigger and you know almost all the people here because it's such a small town," Cooper said. "In Colorado, we don't really have parades like this, I mean, we have firework shows, but they're small."
All the kids in attendance enjoyed collecting candy, cheering on their favorite float and seeing friends and relatives in the parade.
Five-year-old Rory Ford said her favorite float was the pirate ship float because her cousins were on it.
Some of the entries in the parade included Cameron Cheer, Cameron Pom Squad, local businesses, politicians running for election, Cameron Volunteer Fire, tractors, old cars and various others.