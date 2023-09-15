Crowds showed out to the Hyde Park on Friday to celebrate the 34th annual South Side Fall Festival.
There are a variety of vendors and food options for everyone to enjoy, as well as fun activities for the whole family with rides, games, face painting and more.
The festival welcomes anyone looking for a fun weekend, including those who have moved away from the area.
“There’s people that come that are from the South Side that have moved away from here, but they always circle this date, this weekend on their calendar and they come back,” said Taylor Crouse, a St. Joseph city councilman. “It’s almost like a great big family reunion.”
The first day of the event brought free music performances along with a fireworks show once it got dark.
Kurtis Malotte has been involved with the fall festival for more than 25 years and shared his favorite part of the celebration.
“Just the people,” Malotte said. “The camaraderie is amazing. Everybody is a citizen of South St. Joe for three days, then we all disperse ... You know when it gets right down to it, it’s the people. It’s gotta be the people.”
Crouse also highlighted that the South Side Fall Festival is always looking for new people to get involved.
“Everybody that’s passionate and loves this event should get involved,” Crouse said. “And I know that they’ll be very welcomed even if they’re not from the South Side. It doesn’t matter where they’re from. But I’d like to see more new faces here next year helping out.”
This celebration will last until Sunday, with live music, a parade Saturday morning and a church service on Sunday morning
