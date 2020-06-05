Community Hospital-Fairfax hospital has adjusted to life during the COVID-19 pandemic by testing more than 150 people and reopening its hospital for day-to-day operations.

"We saw a decrease in our volume, decrease in our emergency room visits. That has been a concern, not just here, but nationwide that a number of people are choosing not to seek the necessary care that they need due to fear of COVID-19," Fairfax Chief Operating Officer Ann Schlueter said. "We're starting to see our volume return, which is a relief to us. We want to make sure that we're taking care of our patients and meeting their needs."

Officials at Fairfax Community hospital said it is important that they continue to provide care to rural America and are the front door to healthcare for people in the community, as the need for a close hospital and not having a medical desert is important.

"One in five Americans live in rural America, so I think that we need to make sure that there's always health care here. We're very careful to make sure we're able to financially survive in hard times for the rural community of Northwest Missouri," Fairfax Chief Executive Julie Jones said.

The hospital is a critical access hospital and gets a reimbursement from Medicare due to the operating cost. Jones said that while the hospital may not have an ICU, it can stabilize someone in the emergency room and get them to a hospital that can provide specific care.

Jones said the community support is another huge asset for the hospital in terms of support and the overall attitude for those in the community toward the hospital.

"They're (the communit)y always talking good about it. They're always willing to help us when we need it, so they are critical to us being here because of not only their financial support, but their belief in us is so very important," Jones said.

Schlueter said she has been proud of her staff and they way they have adjusted to provide care and test individuals for COVID-19. She said the hospital has showed the importance of health and accessible care during the pandemic.

"I think the focus on rural health care has been a positive part of this. We don't know what's coming and that having health care right in your community, having access to to experts, having access to people that really care about you, that know you that have a relationship beyond just being your health-care provider is important,"Schlueter said."These people are raising their lives together, we're church members together, we're on school boards together, we are raising our children together, we have a level of commitment to this community that I think is really unique and really special."