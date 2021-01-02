Little by little, demolition crews take down the Wire Rope factory in St. Joseph.
Something more than a building is disappearing. A piece of St. Joseph’s industrial history also fades into oblivion as a factory complex that employed 1,500 people in its heyday becomes a pile of brick and twisted steel, destined for a landfill somewhere. For U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, it could be a metaphor for failed trade policies of the past.
“We have lost 3 million-plus jobs to China since 2001,” said Hawley, R-Missouri. “Our policymakers in D.C. have done nothing about it, absolutely nothing. They pat workers on the head and say, ‘Just go find another job.’ That’s not an answer. That’s ridiculous.”
When he ran for president, Donald Trump vowed to protect U.S. manufacturers from unfair trade practices, a message that struck a chord in Rust Belt states that can swing national elections. In the White House, President Trump imposed tariffs on China, renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement and pursued bilateral deals rather that bigger, regional trading pacts. He called it putting America first. Others would label it mercantilism or a step back from policies the helped build prosperity since the end of World War II.
Whatever the view, a key question for businesses and farmers in 2021 is whether the incoming administration of Joe Biden will continue in Trump’s new direction or revert to previous policies. Unlike issues of taxation or fiscal policy, a president enjoys some latitude to pursue a trade agenda independent of Congress, so Biden’s moves are being closely watched.
Hawley wants to continue Trump’s tough-on-trade approach. He introduced legislation that seeks to suspend trade benefits to developing nations if the U.S. unemployment rate exceeds 4%. His bill, the Trade Preference Reform and Worker Protection Act, also takes aim at access to U.S. markets for nations suspected of forced labor or child labor.
“Why would we go back to the ruinous trade policies that open our borders to anything and everything?” the senator said. “Why should Americans have to pay for that and have this race to the bottom, so we can see how little we can pay American workers?”
But trade can be two-way street. Tariffs can benefit one industry but increase raw material or input costs for other domestic manufacturers. Farmers can see markets shrivel as other nations erect their own barriers, as was the case for U.S. producers with China.
“We’ve seen an increase in sales to China the last few months, after two years of being out of the China market,” said Blake Hurst, an Atchison County farmer and former president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “We hope it continues.”
Like other farmers, Hurst expresses mixed feelings on the Trump approach. He chaffed at the loss of export markets and the use of government payments to boost farm income. Short-term, he wants Biden to hold China’s feet to the fire on a Phase 1 agreement that includes a commitment to buy $12.5 billion in U.S. agricultural goods. In the first nine months of 2020, China was only about halfway to that target.
Longer-term, Hurst would prefer to see the U.S. reconsider something like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal that included the United States and other Pacific Rim nations.
“We still have the best infrastructure and the best producers,” he said. “The more trade the better. We’ll benefit, almost across the board.”
Trump thought TPP, which excluded China, gave away too much. He pulled the U.S out of the agreement in the first days of this presidency, a decision that didn’t necessarily hurt Trump in farm country. In the Nov. 3 election, Trump won 78% of the vote in Atchison County and exceeded 80% in Harrison, Holt, Grundy and Mercer counties.
“I think farmers were very patient and supportive of the Trump administration,” Hurst said. “It was difficult.”
In St. Joseph, the future of trade policy is more than an obtuse political debate. The city ranks eighth in the state in terms of population but third in global exports, behind Kansas City and St. Louis. Exports from the St. Joseph metro area were valued at $677 million in 2018, but that was an 11% drop from the previous year, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The value of exports from St. Joseph peaked at $1 billion in 2015, before dropping in each of the next three years.
Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said businesses need a consistent trade policy, not wild swings when a new party takes the White House. He said exports benefit St. Joseph’s economy, which still has a strong manufacturing base, but that message is hard to get across.
Companies like Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica or Triumph Foods export up to 30% of their product, but that’s not as noticeable the demolition of an old factory.
“When you consider the percentage of exports for a company, that relates to jobs that local residents have,” he said.
Ray McCarty, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri, said tariffs hurt some of the manufacturing businesses that his organization represents, but it helped others. He said there’s no doubt manufacturing was booming before the pandemic hit, so he hopes the next president takes a practical rather than a partisan approach to trade.
“What happens on the campaign trail is often different from what happens after they are elected,” he said. “I would hope the president-elect would look at what works, and what the results were.”
In St. Joseph, the economy has proved resilient to changing trade winds. That Wire Rope Corporation of America facility is being demolished to make way for Hillyard Inc.’s new manufacturing and national distribution center.