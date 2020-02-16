The Exceptional Citizens Dance took place at John Glenn Elementary School from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For the last 15 years, the Morgan-Clark family has been hosting the dance several times a year as a way to let people with special needs come out and relax. The family started doing the dances because one of their family members, Julie Copeland, had down syndrome.
Copeland was in the Special Olympics for many years, and the family was very involved with helpings. When the Special Olympics eventually stopped hosting dances, the family said they felt obligated in their hearts to keep it going.
They changed the name to the Exceptional Citizens Dance and have been hosting it since. Copeland passed away in September of 2019, but the family continues to host the dances because they know how important it was to their family.
June Clark, Copeland’s cousin, was one of the organizers for the dance. Clark likes continuing the dances because she feels it’s a welcoming environment to all guests.
“I think it’s just very important for them to realize that it’s not just a one time place where they can be included,” Clark said. “It’s another area that they can be out there. And why not embrace and enjoy everyone’s unique capabilities?”
The dance allowed all guests to eat snacks, dance around the gym, meet new people and overall, just have some fun.
Clark said the dances were something that they wanted to do at the beginning just so others could have fun.
“It’s really just a way where they can interact with each other in a way where they can just enjoy and have a great time shaking their groove-thing,” Clark said.
Leah Shoemaker is 31 years old and has been going to the dances for about a year. Shoemaker met her boyfriend at one of the dances, and likes to go back over and over again.
“I like to meet new people and to be with friends, to just have fun and dance,” Shoemaker said. “People can hang out, and dance and have a good time.”
Clark recommends to everyone to take a moment working with Special Olympics or another organization that helps people with disabilities.
“If you ever get the chance to work or volunteer with individuals of this capability, please do so,” Clark said. “It’s one way you can just definitely have a big smile and a warm spot in your heart to continue on and make the world a better place.”
For more information regarding the dances, you can visit their Facebook page at The Exceptional Citizens Dance Information page or email Clark at clarkjune2014@gmail.com.