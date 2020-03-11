A former St. Joseph police officer will face a trial over a domestic assault charge.
Ron Strader, 47, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence last September.
St. Joseph Police Department Captain Jeff Wilson confirmed Wednesday that Strader was fired on Dec. 2, as part of an "internal investigation."
"Internal matters such as that are not for release," Wilson said in response to questions about Strader's conduct as an officer.
Wilson added any further questions should be directed to Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, who declined to comment.
Strader has opted for a bench trial, where Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer will decide his fate, rather than a jury. That trial date is to be set during a hearing Friday, May 22.
If convicted, Strader faces up to a year in jail plus a fine. He also would lose his right to posses firearms for life, according to a lawyer News-Press NOW spoke with at the time of the original charge.
According to court documents, the police department provided Strader's name to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
NICS is used to determine if someone can purchase a firearm.
"At this point I can't comment as the case is pending," Bert Godding, Strader's attorney, said.
In a probable cause statement, St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. Jason Strong said the incident in which Strader was arrested was not the first disturbance involving the former officer.
"According to witness and victim statements, several prior domestic disturbances have occurred between the involved parties," Strong wrote. "The victim was dragged by the defendant, causing visible injuries (on the night of the arrest)."
Strader has been out of jail on a personal recognizance bond, with the condition he not contact the alleged victim or a named witness.