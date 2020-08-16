For those mothers and families receiving Women, Infants and Children benefits, the process will now be easier, as the benefits will be redeemed through the EWIC card instead of blank checks.
The process will allow one transaction to be completed instead of two separate transactions.
Those who qualify for WIC will have to be converted by the deadline, which is on Oct. 1.
Those who are looking to switch over can call call the WIC office at 816-271-4724, starting Monday, Aug. 17.
WIC Coordinator Lisa Horn said they hope the EWIC card helps the problem of unused benefits.
"We issue the benefits, and then unfortunately, for whatever reason, a higher percentage, don't get used," Horn said "We're hoping that by putting these benefits on this EBT card to streamline the process at the store, that our participants will get out there and use their benefits more, therefore increasing the sales for the retailers."
The WIC benefits includes nutrients such as milk, eggs, frozen and fresh vegetables. Horn said that the program works well with other programs in the community, such as food stamps, to provide healthy meals for those who can't afford it.
Horn said the program provides benefits to the participants, but they have had a holdup at the store, whether that be holding up the line because an item was wrong or the cashier wasn't quite sure how to run the checks.
"It should streamline services here at the clinic as well, the swiping of the card into the card reader. It's a much simpler process than printing out all those paper checks," Horn said.