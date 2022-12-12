The YWCA of St. Joseph is hoping everyone has presents to unwrap on Christmas Day, including shelter residents and people receiving help from its partner agencies.
The organization is hosting a Christmas store at its Eighth Street location through the end of the week that will provide gifts to those who can't afford them. Participants will have a personal shopper who will walk them through the store and help them select various items, from toys to care products, depending on need and family size.
In order to meet the demand of those that the YWCA serves, the group needs the help of the St. Joseph community.
Regina Overman, volunteer coordinator assistant for the YWCA, said that toys and many other items are needed, but it can be difficult to stay stocked.
"We are still in need of extra toys, especially the smaller infant toys ... we don't have very many of those," Overman said. "It looks like we have a lot of stuff until you start actually having people come in and shop ... it doesn't take long."
Overman said along with toys, hygiene items are extremely important.
"Conditioner, that seems like that's one that we never have enough of," Overman said. "Also this time of year, lotion is a needed item."
Katelyn Wright and Jadence Thornton are two Layafette High School seniors that decided to donate to the YWCA on Monday afternoon.
"I know that I get plenty of good gifts for Christmas from my parents," Wright said. "So knowing that other people can give gifts for the less fortunate, it means a lot."
Thornton agreed that she wanted to help out those in tougher situations.
"We wanted to help people who aren't as lucky as we are ... so we decided to do a little project on it and raise money and give them a bunch of gifts for Christmas," Thornton said.
The pair decided to get involved when they began working on a community service project in one of their classes. They said the story of the YWCA "touched their hearts." Their project ended with donating over $1,000 in items to the YWCA.
"People should donate to the YWCA," Thornton said. "It's definitely in need of donations, and it's a great place to get involved with."
Wright also encouraged community members to donate.
"They're really friendly so you know, it's going towards a good cause," Wright said.
Thornton and Wright said the items bought with the money went toward stuffed animals and pampering items for mothers that come through.
Overman said that any help the community can give will go a long way, even with times being tough.
"Every little bit helps ... if you can only bring in one shampoo and one conditioner, that helps one of our people, you know, and if you can bring in a truckload, that's even better, Overman said. "This time of year, we just appreciate every donation that we get and we could use just a few more to make somebody's Christmas a little brighter."
Traci McChristy, volunteer and outreach director for the YWCA, said that she is grateful for the community support.
"We would like to thank everyone for their continued support this year," McChristy said. "If you have the ability we would appreciate any support whether it's donating or volunteering during this important time."
