YWCA Christmas donations

Some of the donations of toys the YWCA received for its Christmas store, which is located at the main office on Eighth Street. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The YWCA of St. Joseph is hoping everyone has presents to unwrap on Christmas Day, including shelter residents and people receiving help from its partner agencies. 

The organization is hosting a Christmas store at its Eighth Street location through the end of the week that will provide gifts to those who can't afford them. Participants will have a personal shopper who will walk them through the store and help them select various items, from toys to care products, depending on need and family size.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

