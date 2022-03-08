With Severe Weather Awareness Week underway, Evergy is reminding customers to take precautions when they find themselves in potentially dangerous weather.
“We’re really encouraging our customers this week to be prepared ahead of inclement weather,” said Andrew Baker, senior communications manager for Evergy. “Safety is a huge priority in everything we do, especially during severe weather.”
In the Midwest, residents can see conditions such as strong winds, flooding, lightning, hail and tornadoes. Last year’s February winter storm proved outages can happen in the event of winter weather. To help customers stay on top of the severe weather season, the company is offering safety tips.
Representatives with the power company recommend making sure all necessary electronics are charged, unplugging certain appliances, avoiding running water and landline usage, and keeping an emergency kit to stay safe during a storm. Evergy also encourages filling up your vehicle with gas ahead of time and having a communication plan so that friends and family are accounted for in the event of a power outage or other dangerous situations that could arise due to severe weather.
Customers should watch out for downed power lines and trees leaning against power lines. People should keep their distance and report them if they see them, Baker said.
“Stay at least 30 feet away and don’t touch anything or anyone touching a downed line. That includes phone or cable lines, utility poles, vehicles, metal fences, ladders, trees or even the ground,” Baker said.
If a customer does have a tree on their property that could potentially cause issues with their energy service, they can fill out a vegetation request online or call 888-471-5275.
The National Weather Service will be conducting a tornado drill at 10 a.m. March 8th for Kansas and Missouri residents. This is in accordance with Severe Weather Awareness Week with the hopes residents will take the drill seriously and plan accordingly in case of an actual severe weather event.
