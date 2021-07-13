Evergy encouraging safety measures for downed powerlines

As storms circulate and the potential for disaster possible at any time, Evergy is encouraging customers to consider a number of safety approaches if they come across a downed powerline.
“Everybody, regardless of the situation needs to look at lines that are no longer secured in the air or damaged, they need to look at those as energized and stay away from them,” said Tim Boswell, Lead Safety Coordinator for Evergy.
A downed powerline system, according to Boswell, has plenty of protective devices on it. When a powerline fault is recognized by the breaker in a fuse on the circuit by the company’s substations, the fuse will recognize enough of what’s called a “fault curve” and it will temporarily de-energize. However, that doesn’t make the powerline approachable if it is downed.
“Depending on where that incident occurred at and how far it is from the next protective device, you may have a lot of other feeds attached to that circuit,” Boswell said.
Recommended minimum approach distance to a down powerline is 30 to 35 feet. Evergy also recommends that customers do not attempt to move down powerlines with objects such as brooms, shovels, rope, etc. Even objects that are non-conductive that contain material such as wood or cloth can conduct electricity.
Downed powerlines can not only be hazardous for customers that are passing by or customers who are immediately affected by them, but it can also be a hazard for first responders who have to tend to individuals injured by or near down powerlines that could be energized.
“Regardless, I always tell those first responders that their job is public service to protect and save, but it will serve their communities no benefit if they hurt themselves or their crews in that response,” said Boswell.
Boswell went on to say that first responders must be patient and isolate those that come close to those hazardous areas. They should also allow the utilities who own those services to make the area safe in order to minimize the impact of a down powerline.
Individuals who come across down powerlines should either call 9-1-1 in an emergency or call 1-888-LIGHT-KC or 1-888-544-4852.
