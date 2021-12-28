Evergy confirmed that construction of a new substation will close down a portion of 11th street until mid-February.
Substations across the power grid transmit lower voltage electricity to supply to homes and businesses. This new substation, which the company calls the “Mochila Substation,” will replace two existing substations.
Dan Hegeman, North District community affairs senior manager for Evergy, said one of the existing substations had flooding issues, which is part of the reason for constructing the new substation.
“We’ve had flooding issues there in the past,” Hegeman said. ‘The flood of ‘93, it really went under water, so this will take it up out of that flood plain and it’ll move up into the bluffs.”
Construction is expected to close the portion of 11th Street that runs between Seymour Road and East Lake Boulevard. The company has started infrastructure work in advance, and as long as weather holds up, the mid-February completion goal should be possible. Parts of the construction process will be putting in transmission lines through the area underground. This would mean having to deconstruct the roadway in order to get the job done.
“Eventually, we’ll probably have a better street there than what we ended up with. That’s kind of an industry standard; if you damage a road or if you are in the process of construction, you put it back to as good or better,” Hegeman said.
The construction area that essentially runs between the substation and Lifeline Foods is an industrial area and doesn’t affect any residential neighborhoods, but those who use the street to get to work or for other matters of transportation will see a new road reconstructed to city standards.
Hegeman also mentioned that while weather conditions are favorable in order to reach the mid-February completion date, unexpected weather events could cause a delay in the reopening of the road.
