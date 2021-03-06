Youth pheasant hunting education and lesson

Dozens of youth are learning how to pheasant hunt this weekend.
The President of the Heartland Chapter of Pheasants Forever, Jeff Carey, said this is important to do for youth because it is a way to connect.
"There is a disconnect between my generation and the younger generation getting them outside hunting and that’s what we’re trying to keep going. Otherwise the sports gonna die," Carey said.
These events are open to kids of any hunting level, just as long as they have a Missouri hunting safety card. There were a total of 39 kids between the ages of 11 and 18.
Having fun at these events is the goal, but also safety is a big part.
"We want those memories we want those smiles as big as they can get. Everybody’s gonna have a good time, that’s what it’s all about. And we stay safe and teach them how to have a positive experience around a firearm," Carey said.
Each kid will be assigned their own instructor for the experience. This is something that creates good habits for beginners and gives them a chance to try a new hobby.
"We will give shotgun instruction before we go to the field, we have NRA certified shotgun trainers that will be assisting. It’ll be one on one, we want it to be just a safe and fun event for kids to do outside. Not on their phones," Carey said.
The Heartland Chapter holds events in order to fund their free hunts. Information can be found on their Facebook page, Heartland Region Pheasants Forever Chapter.