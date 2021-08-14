Kids from St. Joseph, as well as the Kansas City area, took part in a hands-on robotics class held at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion here in St. Joseph this morning. The class was operated by High School science teacher Rich Piper, who focuses his spare time in teaching younger aged children the basics of science.
The class held a little bit of everything science related, and even allowed attendees to build and operate their own robot made out of a paper cup. Kids got to learn the basic fundamentals of computer coding, circuitry and robotics. Sara Parks, Events Manager for the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, says events like these are a great way to get a child’s creative juices flowing.
“It’s definitely good for them. It just gets another form of social interaction outside of school. They may have the same classmates here, but a lot of kids are from the Kansas City area, as well as Saint Joe. so they get a little exposure for both.” Parks said. “it’s something they may learn a little bit about in school, but we have a little bit more free reign to kind of inject those creative juices into these programs.”
The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion plans on hosting more family fun events similar to this one throughout the year. More information can be found on the Wyeth-Tootle website, as well as all of Wyeth-Tootle’s social media pages.
