Local women were recognized and celebrated for their achievements Thursday at the 21st annual Women of Excellence Award Ceremony at the Civic Arena.
The purpose of the event is to showcase women leaders in the area each year and to fundraise for the YWCA.
Chastity Stemmons, a St. Joseph native and keynote speaker at the ceremony, said she believes an organization like the YWCA can truly impact the lives of people in the area.
“The YWCA is such a great organization, specifically for women. And we need these types of organizations in our community to help women that maybe have faced obstacles or struggles to overcome to go to their next level and have it be a better and brighter future,” Stemmons said.
Tammy Killin, CEO of the YWCA, said not only does the event show off the work that women in the community are doing, but it also helps promote YWCA and its services.
“I think it's very important to uplift women and to show what women can do," Killin said. "Just the wonderful leaders and the volunteers and the servant hearts that they have ... I think it's amazing to have this event. Plus, it's also our major fundraiser for YMCA St. Joseph."
Event organizers like Angela Williams-Crane, chair of the YWCA Board of Directors, also hope the event inspires younger women to work hard and show them that they can be successful.
Williams-Crane said she feels highlighting different women helps illustrate extra work being done in the community.
“I think it's really great because we also have the younger generation of women that get to see us that may not get that Zoom meeting, that may not get to hear a lot about the Y and what we do," Williams-Crane said.
The nominees for the ceremony were announced in April and the winners of the different award categories were announced at the luncheon.
The award winners were:
Marsha Rosenthal, Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism
Jane Frick, Lifetime Achievement in the Workplace
Ellen Kisker, Y Women of Merit
Monica Morrey, Emerging Leader
Butchart Flowers & Gifts, Employer of Excellence
Ashlin McCamy, Future Leader
Rev. Mary McDonald, Woman in the Workplace - Leadership
Phyllis Myers, Woman in Volunteerism
Cindy Reeder, Woman in the Workplace
Carolyn Sampson-Winger, Woman in Entrepreneurship
The fundraising goal for the day was $50,000, and all donations from the event went toward the YWCA.
