Wine enthusiasts celebrated the grape harvest Saturday with a grape stomp at Jowler Creek Vineyard and Winery in Platte City.
Attendees had the opportunity to get their feet dirty with a meal and live music on the side.
The 11-year tradition is a chance to have some fun while building relationships with customers, vineyard owner Jason Lacy said.
“We do this like a dinner and a sit-down because we want to get to know the members that are out here," he said. "They bring their friends, they bring their family. It’s an experience that people kind of share together. We get to know them; our favorite part of the event is getting to know them.”
The mashed grapes can't be used to make wine but they make good food for Lacy's sheep, he said.
