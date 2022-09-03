White Cloud Fall Flea Market kicks off for the weekend

The semi-annual White Cloud, Kansas Flea Market kicked off over the weekend, with hundreds of Kansas and Missouri residents flocking to the area for scores on deals.
Deborah Bryan, a local businesswoman and renovator, discussed some of the flea market's history as well as what visitors can expect from the event.
"The flea market started about 50 plus years ago now," she said. "We just had our hundredth flea market a couple flea markets back...and it is an amazing group of people who have brought anything from kettle corn to bath and beauty products to antiques."
In Bryan's case, she is selling root beer floats while allowing other vendors to use her building for tables.
Bryan also discussed some of the town of White Cloud's personal history.
"It is very historic in that Pete the Pig, Piggy Bank, came to fame in White Cloud," she said. "Paper Moon, the movie Paper Moon with Ryan O'Neal and Tatum O'Neal was filmed in White Cloud. The Kelly General Store was in the movie and you can see several other buildings that were in the movie (on main street). The whole entirety of main street is on the historic registry...it is only one of two towns in Kansas that has that. We also have the oldest existing Opera House in the state of Kansas which is at the top of (Kelly's General Store)."
The White Cloud Flea Market continues into Sunday until 3 p.m.
"It's just a really great way for people to come together and bring awareness to this town," Bryan said.
