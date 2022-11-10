The Civic Arena is playing host to the MIAA Volleyball Championship this weekend, and play got underway Thursday afternoon.
This is the second time in the event’s history that it will be hosted at a neutral playing site.
BrettEsely, director of development of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, saidthe opportunity to host the event presented itself over the summer, and the group has been hard at work to make sure the Civic Arena is able to accommodate the patrons as well as thematches. New seats will be in use for the first time at the tournament this weekend and adjustments will be made to make room for the court.
“We had to retrofit the arena for volleyball, keeping in mind that most of the time indoor events in the arena typically center around basketball, it's hosted wrestling,”Eselysaid. "Historically, I don't know how much volleyball. I know it hasn't been that much, and so anything from getting volleyball lines on the court to bring in a net ... and then just some other aesthetics.”
With this event being a collegiate championship, commission members put effort into making it special for both the teams competing and the fans.
“We’ve got some LED effects working through some local partners here in St. Jo, and so it's all about bling,”Eselysaid. “Obviously, this is a college championship and so we want to feel special and we feel like folks that come to the arena this week will see that.”
With two local teams playing in thetournament, Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University,Eselyhopes members of the community will show up to support the athletes.
“These events areuniqueto town, first-time events,”Eselysaid. “St. Joseph likes new events, but to get them to come back we need to support these events.”
Fans can get tickets at the Civic Arena upon arrival. The championship will run through Saturday night, with matches every day beginning Thursday afternoon.
