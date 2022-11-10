Civic Arena

The Civic Arena is playing host to the MIAA Volleyball Championship this weekend, and play got underway Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time in the event’s history that it will be hosted at a neutral playing site.  

Brett Esely, director of development of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, said the opportunity to host the event presented itself over the summer, and the group has been hard at work to make sure the Civic Arena is able to accommodate the patrons as well as the matches. New seats will be in use for the first time at the tournament this weekend and adjustments will be made to make room for the court.  

