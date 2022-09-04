Wathena holds annual Fall Festival

The annual Wathena Fall Festival, based in Wathena, Kansas, ran throughout the weekend with local residents and travelers enjoying a long string of events and activities, including an antique tractor show, petting zoo, carnival, a baby crawling contest, a baking contest and much more.
Wathena Mayor John Cluck spoke about the many opportunities present at the festival.
"We started Friday evening and we had sort of a street festival. We have many carnival rides, vendors, food vendors, tons of activities such as laser tag," Cluck said. "We're going to have a greased pig contest here in a few minutes. We have a couple parades that we have throughout the weekend. Many mainstage performers on Friday night and Saturday night, and throughout the day on Sunday."
One of those performers was John Beatty, an internationally recognized strongman who has appeared on America’s Got Talent, The Scottish Highland Games and many other strength competitions around the globe over the past 16 years.
Beatty spoke about what people can expect when attending his strongman act at future events.
"I've got a 12 foot bench that I load up with kids. I usually have eight or ten kids that when I pick it up. Finally, I start with two on either side and go three, four, five on either side and pick it up," he said. "Super-yoke, I can pick up a 300 pound anvil with one hand, at the same time I pick up a 150 pound concrete ball with one finger. All sorts of different stuff, I've got about 30 different feats, so every show changes out."
Beatty ran multiple shows each day, showcasing a varying array of acts each time.
While this year’s festivities did end at 6 p.m., the event is planned to return next year under the direction of the City of Wathena’s Fall Festival Committee.
