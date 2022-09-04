Wathena holds annual Fall Festival

Wathena, Kansas residents watch the General, Wathena Fall Festival, Parade on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The annual Wathena Fall Festival, based in Wathena, Kansas, ran throughout the weekend with local residents and travelers enjoying a long string of events and activities, including an antique tractor show, petting zoo, carnival, a baby crawling contest, a baking contest and much more.

Wathena Mayor John Cluck spoke about the many opportunities present at the festival.

