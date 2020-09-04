Community members, family and friends organized a birthday walk to honor what would have been Raelynn Craig's 3rd birthday.
Craig was killed in a drive-by shooting Aug. 9, near Messanie and 20th streets. The walk began at 6 p.m. near the pool at Noyes Boulevard and Messanie Street, and ended in front of the Frog Hop where Raelynn was killed. The group took a three-minute moment of silence for Craig in honor of her 3rd birthday.
Erycka Miller, a friend of the Craig family and an attendee, said the gathering was hard, but strength from the group was necessary.
"It’s bittersweet because those young men were young, Raelynn was young. She didn’t even have the chance to live to the fullest potential of what she could offer to this community or to this world. So this is a great celebration. No tears I have heard have been dropped yet, so that’s good. Smiles, which is great and we need that right now,” Miller said.
The event brought a lot of families out, which Miller said is an important part of the conversation.
“It’s about time us young folks step up. It’s bigger than just Black Lives Matter. It’s about our youth. It’s about us taking back our community and finding out what the triggers are and why they’re so angry,” Miller said.
She said that change needs to happen here and it takes more people in the community to be able to accomplish that.
“I don’t want St. Joe to start getting numb to murders. So, yeah, we gotta step up. That’s it, step up,” she said.
Organizers and family want to continue keeping the memory of Craig alive in St. Joseph and said that this won't be the last event they hold to bring community members out in Raelynn Craig's memory.
Two people were charged last week for allegedly firing into the car Craig was in. That gunfire is what struck and killed Craig.