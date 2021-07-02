United Way of Greater St. Joseph is calling for volunteers to assist with United Way Stuff the Bus, a school supplies drive.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at South Belt Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Volunteers are needed to collect donated new school supply items and shoes that will be distributed through United Way Partner Agencies and programs, including The Salvation Army and NWMO Community Services.
Volunteers can go to stjosephunitedway.org or contact Jodi Flurry at 816-364-2381 to sign up. The event is presented by Mosaic Life Care.
