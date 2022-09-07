After taking people on a summer-long journey through the city, Parties on the Parkway will reach its final destination for the season on Thursday.
Hosting the Kansas City classic rock tribute band Vinyl Revival, the concert series will celebrate another successful string of shows along the Parkway System with a final show at 5 p.m. in front of the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr. The show is free and open to all ages.
"We had a very rocky past couple of years with Parties on the Parkway so it was very nice to have a full schedule," said Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Bailey said chamber leaders have been delighted by the response to this year's concert series, whose genres ranged from pop-rock to island grooves to country music. Best of all, it fulfilled the chamber's mission of exposing people to parts of the area they may not have seen.
"There's so many people that live here that have never gotten on the Parkway ... So we do that by inviting people to for free music and there's food and drink. We say 'Bring your kids. Bring your animals. Bring your colleagues. Just come out and do something a little different on your Thursday night,'" Bailey said.
For the season-ending show, Vinyl Revival felt like a good fit, as the band mixes songs from artists like the Doobie Brothers, Eddie Money, The Guess Who and Blood, Sweat & Tears for a show that's heavy on harmonies, guitar solos and groovy rhythms.
“It’s a homage to the music I grew up on, my dad’s record collection,” Jason Biggerstaff, singer and keyboardist for the band, said in a previous interview.
Bailey said the Chamber of Commerce was impressed by the band's previous shows in St. Joseph and wanted to bring the group back.
"It's music that everybody knows, so that's always really good because people can sing along, there's always people that get up and dance. It's always fun," she said.
Through the tough years and the bountiful ones, Bailey said the chamber is happy with how people have supported the concert series.
"I can't see it stopping any time soon. We're looking forward to doing Parties on the Parkway for a long time," she said.
