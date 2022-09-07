The Kansas City band Vinyl Revival

The Kansas City classic rock and soul band Vinyl Revival will perform on Thursday at the Remington Nature Center for the season-ending performance of Parties on the Parkway. 

 Submitted photo

After taking people on a summer-long journey through the city, Parties on the Parkway will reach its final destination for the season on Thursday. 

Hosting the Kansas City classic rock tribute band Vinyl Revival, the concert series will celebrate another successful string of shows along the Parkway System with a final show at 5 p.m. in front of the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr. The show is free and open to all ages.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

