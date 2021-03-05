Vigil honors Feb. 24 shooting victim

Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening at Patee Park for a candlelight vigil paying homage to recent shooting victim Minda Miller.
Minda was the victim of a homicide Feb. 24 at 11th and Seneca streets. Court documents allege that’s where Michael J. Hadden, who was in a relationship with Minda, shot her after an argument earlier that day.
Minda died March 2 due to her injuries.
It’s important to honor Minda’s memory, sister Misty Miller said.
“It’s amazing how many people Minda has touched in so many ways,” Misty said. “I don’t think Minda even knew that.”
Residents turned up in droves to show support. They lit candles and released balloons in a statement of solidarity against violence. Minda’s aunt, Tabitha Nichols, planned the event. She said it was about more than just a single incident.
“We just wanted everybody to have a chance to get together and bring the community together to not only support Minda and her family, but to become aware of the gun violence in our city,” she said.
There also were demonstrations across the country. Misty said friends and family were releasing balloons and lighting candles at the same time in several states across the U.S. It was surreal knowing so many loved ones were participating, Misty said.
“It’s everywhere,” she said. “It’s all over, not just right here.”
As much as she appreciated the support, Misty said it will be difficult without her sister.
“It’s going to be hard for the whole family to keep going without her,” she said.
Even without Minda there, her family is doing its part to make sure she lives on.
Pushing back against violence in St. Joseph requires a unified effort from the community, Aaron Armstrong, Each One, Reach One founder, said.
“I think the candlelight vigils are good,” he said. “We need to support the family, however, we need to do these more often as well.”
Each One, Reach One is a nonprofit organization meant to promote community awareness of crime in St. Joseph. The organization is planning a community unity event in September.