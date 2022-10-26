There's no denying that St. Joseph loves to celebrate Halloween.
The spooky season will be highlighted with a variety of activities from now through the weekend. Here’s some of what’s happening.
"True Crime Time & History Shrieks: Fitzhugh Green Exploration Into Peril" (7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, St. Joseph Public Library Downtown location, 927 Felix St.) — The St. Joseph Public Library's monthly talk series will highlight a wild moment in history involving murder with a local twist, explorers looking for a strange, fabled land and lots of intrigue. It is free and open to everyone.
”Something Wicked! Halloween Drag Show” (9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.) — Mokaska’s popular drag show events will be getting a spooky twist as host Bianca Bliss helps showcase some scary and eye-popping fashion and makeup. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Halloween with DJ Diehard (9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.) — Combining the music video talents of DJ Diehard, drink specials and its famous costume contest, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will be going all out for All Hallow’s Eve. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
“The Nightmare Before Geekmas” (7 p.m. Oct. 29, Club Geek, 815 Francis St.) — The owners of Club Geek couldn’t let a Halloween get away without showing the beloved classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” To do so, they acquired the rights to show it at 7 and 10 p.m. at the video game- and comic-themed bar. There will be a costume contest before each screening. The event is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.
“The Jason and Brandon Duo Halloween Show” (7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave.) — The talented Jason and Brandon Duo will be breaking out the tunes at the local brewery as it celebrates the spooky season by welcoming guests to wear their favorite costumes. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
“Halloween Bash and Dani's Last Shift” (8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.) — It will be a mixture of spooky delights, music and emotion at Unplugged as the venue welcomes the band Kalani & The Mainlanders while saying goodbye to Unplugged's manager, Danielle Manning. There will be an all-ages matinee from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. There will be a raffle, costume contest and tacos for sale. There is no cover charge. The concert is open to everyone 21 and older.
Sk8bar's Halloween Hellraiser Bash (7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Sk8bar, 501 Francis St.) — While you won't have to solve a puzzle and make a deal with Pinhead, you still can have an endless amount of fun as Sk8bar welcomes five bands for its Halloween bash including They Watch Us from the Moon, Horned Wolf, New Obsessions, Double Downer and Gutter Buds. There also will be a costume contest and a raffle for a special horror-themed skateboard deck.
"Costume Contest" (7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Tiger's Den, 519 Felix St.) — If you haven't checked out the Tiger's Den's Halloween-themed "Scream at 519" set-up, this is your last chance. The bookstore and bar will host a costume contest, taking note of highlights starting at 7 p.m. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
