UPCO pet store celebrates 70 years of business

An attendee of the UPCO 70 year anniversary event pets goats at the organization's petting zoo on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph pet supply store UPCO is celebrating 70 years of business.

On Saturday, store visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. were treated to a variety of entertainment opportunities, including a petting zoo, photo booth and a series of vendors, among others.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.