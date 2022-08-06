UPCO pet store celebrates 70 years of business

St. Joseph pet supply store UPCO is celebrating 70 years of business.
On Saturday, store visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. were treated to a variety of entertainment opportunities, including a petting zoo, photo booth and a series of vendors, among others.
Erin Evans Green, UPCO's Vice President, stated that the event also served in partnership with the local Friends of the Animal Shelter.
"We are serving food today; hamburgers and hot dogs, chips and drinks," Evans Green said. "All of the money from the food sales is going to go to the animal shelter, so it'll benefit Friends of the Animal Shelter here, locally for whatever it is that they need."
UPCO is also running a multitude of sales, with many planned to continue throughout the week.
Sales expected to continue throughout the coming days include a buy two Givepet Biscuit or Soft Chews bags, get one free deal, a buy one get one free bargain for UPCO Hemp Treats and 20% off most Catit brand products, among others.
UPCO is ending its 20% off dog beds, treats, toys, cat toys, fresh pet and non-Chiefs apparel at the end of the day.
Evans Green also added her appreciation for everyone involved and her hope to continue business in St. Joseph for years to come.
"Thank you to the St. Joseph community for supporting us for 70 years," she said. "We are so thankful to be a part of this community and hope to be here for 70 more."
More information on UPCO, its services and upcoming events is available on the organization's variety of social media or by visiting https://upco.com.
