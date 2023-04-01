UPCO hosts annual egg hunt for dogs

Hundreds of dogs hunted for treat-filled Easter eggs earlier this morning at Krug Park during UPCO’s 16th annual ‘Paws Only Egg Hunt.’
While dogs were confined to leashes for safety reasons, owners were free to guide them from egg to egg and to meet other dogs and people.
UPCO Vice President Erin Evans-Green said events like the ‘Paws Only Egg Hunt’ allow owners to socialize their furry friends with other animals and allow them to explore.
“This event is, I believe this is the 16th year we’ve been doing it," she said. "The ‘Paws Only Egg Hunt’ is something we started to help people socialize their pets…just to have an event that they could come to, to let their dogs meet, let their dogs play; something exciting for their pets.”
According to Evans-Green, socializing dogs in such a manner ensures good behavioral habits and is healthy for the animals.
“I mean, if you ever want to take your dog anywhere, having them socialized, being used to being around people, other animals, other dogs, it’s just important for behavior but also important for, like, the dog," she said. "It’s healthy for them to be social, to be active, to be involved. They’re pack animals naturally, so it's just something that’s really great for them.”
Dog owner Christie Dawson, who has attended the egg hunt for at least three years, said she was glad to bring her dogs, who she spoke of highly, out to the event.
“These are my princesses. Ruby Rose; she's my favorite child. She’s a golden doodle. And then Roxy; she’s a sheep-o-doodle. She just turned one yesterday," Dawson said.
“Dogs are amazing. Everyone should have at least one; I have three, and you definitely should shop local. Go to UPCO, they’re great people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.