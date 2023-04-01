UPCO hosts annual egg hunt for dogs

A dog sniffs at a treat-filled egg at UPCO's annual egg hunt at Krug Park on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Hundreds of dogs hunted for treat-filled Easter eggs earlier this morning at Krug Park during UPCO’s 16th annual ‘Paws Only Egg Hunt.’

While dogs were confined to leashes for safety reasons, owners were free to guide them from egg to egg and to meet other dogs and people.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

