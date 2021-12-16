A Christmas tradition for a local music venue continues to evolve and expand.
In its fifth year, Unplugged’s “Christmas Variety Show” has been an enduring force and tradition for families in the area.
“It means community to me. We come together as a community of musicians, and we provide something fun for the entire family,” said Danielle Manning, bar manager at Unplugged. “It has something for the kids, for the old, the young. It’s always a good time.”
Being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., the variety show will continue the tradition that made the previous iterations a draw, with a variety of Christmas songs, skits and sing-alongs for the whole family.
Per tradition, Brandy Reinke will reprise her role as Mrs. Claus. She said she’ll continue with her trivia questions for children and adults and prizes for those who get them right.
“I love the audience participation. I always try to ask trivia questions, get the kids involved and try to just get everybody in the spirit of the holidays,” she said.
Performances will include Grindstone Creek, Dakota & The Angry Suitcase, Tom Meehan, Mary Beth Rosenauer, Kyle Culp, Tony McCrorey, Olivia Malita and Tricia Lynn.
It’s the first Christmas show under the ownership of Tricia Trusty, who previously attended the performances as an artist. She said she’s happy to offer an all-ages concert experience for people in the area, in line with the venue’s weekly all-ages open mic shows on Saturday.
“The more people that are here experiencing live music, the happier I am,” she said. “I love having all-ages shows because I think it’s important for the younger ones to experience live music. Most kids don’t get a chance to, so the more opportunities I can have for parents to bring their kids in on a Saturday, that makes me super happy.”
Since the concert combines local people showcasing their talents, as well as sing-alongs with the crowd, the event’s organizers see it as a foot in the door for people that don’t normally come to Unplugged.
“I noticed parents are more prone to bring their kids to a Christmas show than they are for a Saturday open mic,” Manning said.
Whether it’s an annual visit or the start of a regular patronage for visitors to the variety show, its organizers want people to have a great time.
“We want everyone to feel like we are all a part of something together because I feel like without the community and without that a sense of belonging, it’s easy to kind of get lost, especially in the holidays. So I hope that people take away that they’re part of something bigger than themselves,” Manning said.
The concert is free and open to the public. Food vendors will be available throughout the show. Donations will be accepted for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Johnson said he hopes to see those who can make it out singing some of their favorite Christmas songs.
“Along with the gratitude and the pride in it, it’s really symbolic too. We’re not going to be packed like we’ve been and that’s OK. The tradition is not being interrupted, and that’s a big deal,” he said.
