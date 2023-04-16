top story Tulip Trot for Parkinson's Disease Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Racers kick off the Tulip Trot in support of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday afternoon, the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease hosted its 4th annual Tulip Trot at Remington Nature Center.Participants braved the windy weather and gave their all at the fundraising event.The event consisted of a 1k and a 5k, which both began at 2 p.m. and brought out a large gathering of runners hoping to get some exercise and raise funds for a good cause.The Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease is a non-profit organization in St. Joseph that provides free exercise to people who live with Parkinson’s disease.Offering boxing, cycling and more, the organization helps people to fight the effects of the disease.Stephanie Stewart, the executive director of the Freudenthal Center for Parkinson’s Disease, explained the importance of the event today.“Everything we do at the center is free for the individuals who use it,” Stewart said. “So we rely on donations and fundraisers like this.”The Freudenthal Center looks forward to hosting more events in order to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease, as well as the organization. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Finance Sports Botany Banking Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +6 Nebraska Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down +2 Regional News Jimmy Carter and Playboy: How 'the weirdo factor' rocked '76 Tn Exchange UNO receives grant to provide free speech therapy to Nebraskans with Parkinson's disease More Regional News → National News +4 Sports Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire +5 Sports G-7 talks may measure allies' reaction to US documents leak +5 National News Sheriff's deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout More National News → 1:54 Freeze warning for some tonight 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.